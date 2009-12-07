Barrick Gold: Here's Why We Eliminated Our Gold Hedges, Just As The Marked Started To Peak

Just last week, major gold miner Barrick Gold (ABX) announced that it had fully eliminated its hedge book, and so from here on out, its earnings would be fully exposed to the price of the metal.

When it was announced, the stock popped, since everyone’s bullish on gold. But on Friday the gold market tanked on huge volume, sending Barick shares down nearly 9%.

So was de-hedging the right move?

As it happens, on December 1, the company presented at the Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference, during which they explained some of their rationale. Let’s hope they got their timing right.

Now, see the presentation >>

First, look at all the liquidity out there

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

The dollar is going to garbage, so gold can only keep soaring

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And besides, gold kicked everyone else's arse this year

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And for the past 10 years, too

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

Now look at the state of the mining industry. There's going to be less and less gold coming out of the earth.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

About those worthless dollars we mentioned before. Central banks are over-stuffed with them.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

Central banks aren't selling gold any more. They're buying!

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

There's tons of paper sloshing around. Not much gold.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

So in short, we're really bullish on gold

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And, most importantly, our investors want us to be more exposed.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And as for Barrick, we're kicking arse.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

