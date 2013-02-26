NFL Draft Prospect Calls Out NFL.com For Using A Completely Different Person For His Official Picture

Tony Manfred

NFL.com was having some issues with its headshots for draft prospects earlier today.

In one particularly bad mix up, Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (who is white) was replaced by an unidentified African-American player.

Jones saw it and cracked a joke on Twitter:

Pretty much the exact opposite of how he looks in real life:

alabama football player barrett jones

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It’s fixed now:

barrett jones nflcom profile

Photo: NFL.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.