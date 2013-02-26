NFL Draft Prospect Calls Out NFL.com For Using A Completely Different Person For His Official Picture

NFL.com was having some issues with its headshots for draft prospects earlier today.



In one particularly bad mix up, Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (who is white) was replaced by an unidentified African-American player.

Jones saw it and cracked a joke on Twitter:

Umm guys I’ve really been out in the sun a lot lately…or so NFL.com thinks. twitter.com/BarrettAJones/… — Barrett Jones (@BarrettAJones) February 25, 2013

Pretty much the exact opposite of how he looks in real life:

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It’s fixed now:

Photo: NFL.com

