Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter

Greg Nash/Reuters Judge Amy Coney Barrett reacts during the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 14, 2020.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday would not say whether climate change is caused by human activities, despite overwhelming agreement among scientists that it is.

“I don’t think I’m competent to opine on what causes global warming or not,” Barrett said.

Barrett has avoided offering any opinions on climate change during her confirmation hearings so far, among an array of other issues.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday refused to say whether climate change is caused by humans.

“I don’t think I’m competent to opine on what causes global warming or not,” Barrett said in response to questioning from Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

There is overwhelming evidence that the planet is warming and the vast majority of scientists agree this can be attributed to human activities.

Barrett also suggested that her views on global warming are not relevant to her position as a judge.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee, later on Wednesday again pressed Barrett on where she stands on climate change. Harris said that Barrett made it clear she believes climate science is “debatable” after the Supreme Court nominee said she would “not express a view on a matter of public controversy, especially when it’s politically controversial.”

Barrett described climate change as “a very contentious matter of public debate.”

Amy Coney Barrett evades Sen. Blumenthal's climate change questions: “I don’t think I’m competent to opine on what causes global warming or not.” pic.twitter.com/gJv3bUQcGN — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2020

Barrett on Tuesday also echoed a talking point from Republican politicians who’ve expressed scepticism on climate science. In response to a question from GOP Sen. John Kennedy on climate change, Barrett said, “You know, I’m certainly not a scientist.”

“I have read things about climate change â€” I would not say I have firm views on it,” Barrett went on to say.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case related to climate change in 2021. More than four-in-10 voters (42%) say climate change is “very important” to their vote in the 2020 election, according to a survey from Pew Research Centre released in August.

Ann Carlson, a faculty director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law, told the New York Times she found Barrett’s response “disturbing.”

“It’s a dodge that fails to acknowledge the overwhelming scientific consensus that humans are causing the planet to warm,” Carlson said.

How long can public servants continue to respond to climate change by saying “I am not a scientist”? Amy Coney Barrett’s legal philosophy claims to divine the exact meaning of abstruse language based on historical documents from hundreds of years agopic.twitter.com/jvzYxCANN6 — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) October 14, 2020

One of President Donald Trump’s other Supreme Court nominees, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, has explicitly acknowledged the link between humans and climate change.

“The earth is warming. Humans are contributing. I understand the international impact and the problem of the commons. The pope’s involved. And I understand the frustration with Congress,”Kavanaugh said in 2016 while sitting on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and hearing a case on the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.

Trump has routinely cast doubt on climate science, once suggesting in a tweet that climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese government.

