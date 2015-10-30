Barrel bombs are allegedly being dropped throughout Syria

Bashar al-Assad denies dropping barrel bombs in Syria, but evidence overwhelmingly says otherwise.

Videos continue to be posted to YouTube showing helicopters in Syria dropping what appear to be the unpredictable weapon.

Human rights group Amnesty International found that more than 3,000 civilian deaths between January 2014 and March 2015 occurred in Aleppo from barrel bombs.

The makeshift weapon is an oil drum filled with explosives, fuel, and metal fragments. They are dropped haphazardly from helicopters with little control for targeting.

The United Nations previously called for a ban on barrel bombs in a 2014 resolution. This week, a new draft resolution is circulating around the Security Council. The new draft opposed by Russia and supported by France, Britain and Spain, calls for a ban on barrel bombs in Syria that would be militarily enforceable by the UN.

Story by Adam Banicki.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.