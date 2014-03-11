Assad's Sinister Plan For Retaking Syria's Largest City

For the last three months, forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been dropping steel barrels packed with explosives and shrapnel on various rebel-held areas, including parts of the country’s largest city of Aleppo.
The result: Apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, and countless civilian lives have been indiscriminately obliterated as Syrian forces advance and America fecklessly calls for diplomacy.
[WARNING: Graphic images below]
After the bombs drop, the frantic search for survivors begins.
Most of the time, what’s found are bodies …
Sometimes, miracles happen.
But even then the survivors are scarred for life.
The civilians also must continue living in a place where their president is killing them on a mass scale.
Even though the city, which used to be Syria’s commercial hub, is turning into a hellscape.
REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view of damage after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo February 23, 2014.
Here’s what a barrel bomb looks like from meters away:
