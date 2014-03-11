Assad's Sinister Plan For Retaking Syria's Largest City

For the last three months, forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been dropping steel barrels packed with explosives and shrapnel on various rebel-held areas, including parts of the country’s largest city of Aleppo.

The result: Apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, and countless civilian lives have been indiscriminately obliterated as Syrian forces advance and America fecklessly calls for diplomacy.

[WARNING: Graphic images below]

After the bombs drop, the frantic search for survivors begins.

REUTERS/Hosam Katan People search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo’s al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014.

Most of the time, what’s found are bodies …

Bassam Khabieh/Reuters A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014.

But even then the survivors are scarred for life.

REUTERS/Hosam Katan A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo’s al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo’s Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014.

The civilians also must continue living in a place where their president is killing them on a mass scale.

REUTERS/Hosam Katan A survivor sits on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo’s al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014.

Even though the city, which used to be Syria’s commercial hub, is turning into a hellscape.

REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A general view of damage after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo February 23, 2014.

Here’s what a barrel bomb looks like from meters away:

