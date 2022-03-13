Former AG Barr says working with Trump and his team was like ‘wrestling an alligator’ to ‘keep him on track’

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC Michael Reynolds/AP

Former AG William Barr says that working with Trump was like “wrestling an alligator.”

Barr made the comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Barr added that Trump wanted to be “surrounded by yes men.”

Former US Attorney General William Barr likened working with former President Donald to “wrestling an alligator.”

“I say that he tends to surround himself with people who will tell him what he wants to hear. Before the election, you know, he cast his net broadly and talked to a lot of people, and cabinet secretaries, all of us frequently had to wrestle with him to accomplish things that we thought would keep him on track,” Barr said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “And we were successful, generally, but it was frequently like wrestling an alligator.”

Barr continued: “After the election, he would just listen to this group of people who had no government position but were telling him exactly what he wanted to hear. He’s ultimately to blame for that. There’s something about him that he wants to be surrounded by yes men.”

In his new book, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” Barr described working with Trump as similar to “Groundhog Day.” As Insider’s Oma Seddiq and Grace Panetta previously reported, Barr in his book describes his former boss as a “hyperactive generator of ideas” that were “bad” and “legally problematic.”

Last week in an interview on NBC, Barr suggested he would vote for Trump again if he was the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, but would rather support someone else.

“I certainly have made it clear: I don’t think he should be our nominee, and I’m going to support somebody else for the nomination,” he said.