WATCH: 89-Year-Old British Baroness Swears At Lord In Parliament

The British Houses of Parliament may get a little rowdy, but you wouldn’t expect an elderly Baroness to make a rude hand gesture at a Lord engaging in debate.



But, that’s exactly what happened when Baroness Trumpington, an 89-year-old member of the House of Lords, was said to be looking “pretty old” by fellow member, Lord King of Bridgwater.

Baroness Trumpington delivered a two-finger “V” sign to Lord King, who is 10 years her junior. The “V” sign is an offensive gesture in the UK, dating back to the Hundred Years War between England and France in the 1300 and 1400s. It’s essentially the equivalent of showing someone your middle finger.

The Daily Mail reported that the Baroness later said she had no recollection of making the gesture, saying that it must have been a reflex reaction.

