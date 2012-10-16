Billionaire Investor Ron Baron Hosted The Most Bullish Conference We've Ever Been To

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

More than 4,000 Baron Funds shareholders packed the Metropolitan Opera House at the Lincoln centre in Manhattan on Friday for the firm’s highly-anticipated 21st annual investment conference. The event, which was personally paid for by billionaire founder Ron Baron, attracted investors and clients from all over the country (Boston, Chicago, Salt Lake) to hear from some of the CEOs from companies Baron invests in as well as from Baron’s portfolio managers and Ron Baron himself.



The guest CEO speaker lineup included the Carlyle Group’s co-founder David Rubenstein, Under Armour’s founder/CEO Kevin Plank and Vail Resorts’ Rob Katz, just to name a few.

Those are definitely serious names, but we still got the impression we were at more of a party.

Here’s why:

Overall, the CEO talks were interesting, especially if you’re not really familiar with the companies, but there was no breaking news or anything.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank kept his talk incredibly upbeat. He didn’t even touch upon headwinds like the fiscal cliff. He called that “loser talk.”

That was basically the underlying sentiment of the conference. Everything seemed optimistic.

Despite the big name CEOs speaking, the main attraction for the Baron Investment Conference was the star-studded musical entertainment.

We met a couple from Chicago, who said they have been coming to this conference for four years now, so we asked them why.

“It’s a great excuse to come to the city. The entertainment is always great.”

The musical entertainment is a long-standing tradition at the Baron Investment Conference and it’s always kept a surprise until Ron Baron reveals who it is.

Past performers include Stevie Wonder, Billy Crystal, Elton John, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Bette Midler, Sting, Jerry Seinfeld, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, Paul Simon, Diana Ross, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, Lionel Ritchie and Bernadette Peters.

There’s musical entertainment at lunch and then a big headliner at the close of the conference.

When you arrive at the check-in tent, you select where you want to eat lunch based on the genre of music you want to hear. This year’s choices were Broadway, contemporary jazz/pop and modern rock.

Depending on which one you chose, this year, you could have listened to Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick Jr. or Joss Stone over box lunches (bbq chicken sandwich, kosher roast beef or mixed vegetable garden salads).

English soul singer-songwriter Joss Stone wowed her audience with her sultry voice. She even got them to get up and dance.

We also heard that Harry Connick, Jr. was “fantastic.”

People were still eager to find out who the headliner was.

“I hope it’s Bruce Springsteen,” the man next to me said. Another rumour was that Barbra Streisand was going to headline.

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Baron himself took the stage during the afternoon session.He said he’s really optimistic about stocks because they are “cheap and businesses are well-capitalised and profitable.”

Another reason he’s said he’s so optimistic is that Bernanke intends to keep interest rates low. He thinks the Fed will be successful.

During the Q&A session with Baron, Business Insider pointed out that he’s really optimistic, so we asked him the one thing that worries him.

“Nothing,” he answered.

So he’s totally bullish.

Also during the Q&A, one of the attendees stood up and thanked Ron Baron for “another great party.”

Baron responded, “My wife always says, ‘You can’t have this party all the time. You’ve got to call it a conference.'”

The audience laughed that that remark.

At the end, Baron revealed the moment everyone had been waiting for — the headliner.

This year, it was Canadian mega superstar singer Celine Dion, famous for her “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” and “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic.

