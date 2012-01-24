The Guy Who Can Save The Knicks' Season Is About To Come Back From Injury

Photo: AP

The New York Knicks will have Baron Davis available for practice for the first time this season on Monday, the team has announced. Davis suffered from a back injury that has thus far kept him on the bench since the Knicks picked up the veteran point guard in free agency. Davis had been waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers under the amnesty cause.Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that the Knicks hope to have Davis on the court in time to play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the fourth game of the team’s current road trip. The Knicks would apparently prefer Davis debut on the road as opposed to inside pressurised Madison Square Garden.



Davis is certainly the best playmaking point guard on the roster if healthy, but the Knicks are also struggling on their three-point shots (a staple of the Mike D’Antoni offence). Davis is a career 32.1 per cent three-point shooter, and historically takes a third of his shots from that range.

This post originally appeared at SB Nation.

