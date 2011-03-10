Can Baron Davis Do For Cleveland What He Did For Golden State?

Photo: AP

When Baron Davis was the leader of 2007’s “Believe!” Warriors, few players could touch him for sheer talent or charisma.Three-and-a-half seasons later, Davis has been exiled to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s no surprise, then, that he fondly recalls those days in the Bay—and wonders where it all went.



From The Contra Costa Times:

“I think about that a lot,” Davis said after Cavs practice on Monday. “We were the most talked about team in the league. We were playing winning basketball. And then … “

He snapped his fingers.

“It was over. I feel in Golden State, we never got a chance to take off the way it was supposed to.”

That’s a downer, to be sure. David hasn’t exactly had the most consistent NBA career and at times, he’s verged on cancerous. But at his best, he’s downright transcendent and reminds us why we love this game so much. That was what those Warriors stood for. And he was their leader. As with Allen Iverson’s MVP season in Philly, you almost wish his time in the league could be reduced to that single, brilliant campaign.

So maybe it’s worse, then, to read that Davis sees his current situation in Cleveland as comparable to those Warriors. Especially when that team is so woeful and the Clippers squad he came from was brimming with young, vibrant talent.

Then again, Baron Davis isn’t a figurehead, or a mythical creature, and he’s not retiring just yet. Thus, absurd as it may seem, it’s heartening to read this kind of quote:

“[The] energy is here. I step into a situation with a bunch of young guys. The organisation is great. We have really good folks that are going to push us and push me back to the top. I see this as an opportunity, more so than anything, for me to get back to where I am able to do the things that I am capable of doing.”

He could have been one of the greats. Maybe for a season he was. But for now, Baron Davis is just trying to make the most of time he has left in this league. Can we really begrudge him that?

