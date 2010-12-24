The Dysfunctional Charlotte Bobcats Are Discussing A Trade For Baron Davis

Photo: AP

A day after firing Coach Larry Brown the Charlotte Bobcats are in discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers to send D.J Augustin, Matt Carroll, and DeSagna Diop to L.A. for guard Baron Davis.The move makes no sense for the Bobcats. Augustin has been one of the only bright spots for Charlotte this year and by acquiring Davis they’d be getting rid of one of the few talented young players they have. Plus, they’re not even saving much money on the deal as Davis has two years and about $27 million left on his contract while the three Bobcats all have two years left at just over $28 million total.



The Clippers have wanted to move Davis for some time because of his horrible reputation as a lazy player and they must feel that rookie Eric Bledsoe isn’t ready to be a full-time point guard. While getting Augustin would be a wise move, the Clippers would be taking on dead weight in Carroll and Diop who barely play for Charlotte. Considering the Clippers already have DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, and Chris Kaman in place up front and Eric Gordon firmly entrenched at shooting guard, they’d be taking on $21 million in bench players.

The Bobcats motivation for making this deal is likely to attract a player that can sell some tickets and help the team in the short-term. Charlotte is only trailing the Milwaukee Bucks for the eighth and final playoff spot by two and a half games, but while the move might help them make the postseason, it would further cripple a team that is consistently short-sighted.

