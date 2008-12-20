Barneys Officially A Bargain Basement

Barneys New York is now officially cheaper than Saks, slashing prices more than its midtown competitor, likely designed to lure recession-minded shoppers in the door.



Racked: In the war for holiday shopping dollars, Barneys has just bested Saks by increasing their markdowns to 75% off. An informant writes: “Barneys designer at 75% began yesterday. That means suits around $600, shirts between $70-150, blazers for $300 from their most expensive designers (women’s is on sale too). Plus you can return stuff if you regret it. Much, much better than the warehouse sale. And although you might not realise it, 75% is substantially better than the 70% off Saks has been having. For example, a $500 shirt at 70% off is $150. At 75% off, it is $125. Which would put it in my ballpark.”

