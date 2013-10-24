Black Teen Accuses Barneys Of Reporting Him To Police After He Bought A $US349 Belt

A man is suing high-end clothing store Barneys because he was detained by police shortly after buying a $US349 designer belt.

Trayon Christian, 19, told The New York Daily News that he filed a lawsuit against the chain because staffers “didn’t believe a young black man could possibly afford to buy such an expensive belt.”

Christian is an engineering student at the New York City of Technology who used his work study paycheck to buy the Salvatore Ferragamo belt, according to NYDN.

He said he gave the store associate his debit card and driver’s licence.

But as he left the store, things allegedly got ugly.

According to Christian, he was confronted by two police officers and accused of using a fake debit card to make the purchase.

He was then taken to police headquarters and detained shortly. Eventually, Christian was cleared. He filed suit against both the department store and the police department in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to CNN.

Barneys gave stylite.com this statement:

“Barneys New York typically does not comment on pending litigation. In this instance, we feel compelled to note that after carefully reviewing the incident of last April, it is clear that no employee of Barneys New York was involved in the pursuit of any action with the individual other than the sale. Barneys New York has zero tolerance for any form of discrimination and we stand by our long history in support of all human rights.”

