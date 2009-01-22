Barneys Already Cashing In On Michelle Obama

Barneys is no stranger to using celebrities to drum up publicity for its store. But after numerous gossip-column and Paparazzi-photo mentions failed to produce a significant enough increase in business, the store slashed its prices to 75% off. (Still it hasn’t dropped them to the “nearly giving it away” level of Saks’s 80% off.)



So, we’re not surprised that they seized the opportunity to cash in on Michelle Obama‘s inaugural outfit by frantically redecorating their windows this morning to highlight the designs of Isabel Toledo, also a friend of Barneys creative director, Simon Doonan.

Frankly, Barneys, you’re starting to look a little desperate. Still, you haven’t fired anyone—yet—so maybe it actually is working.

Photo from Racked

