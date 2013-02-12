The White House's Insanely Adorable Photos Of George W. Bush's Dog Barney

Photo: White House photo

Barney, the beloved Scottish Terrier of former President George W. Bush, recently passed away earlier this month due to complications from lymphoma. He was 12 years old.The White House made Barney star during his time as the “First Dog” by giving him his own page on the White House website.



Barney’s photo galleries still live on in the White House archives. The photos, along with the hilarious first-person photo captions, are extremely cute.

We’ve compiled some of the best Barney moments, complete with the captions, here.

