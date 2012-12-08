Now We Know What Barney Frank Wants To Do During His Retirement

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Barney Frank’s tenure in DC is so over that he’s sleeping on a fellow Congressmember’s couch because the lease on his D.C. home is up, the Boston Globe reports.The former head of the House Banking Committee and 32 year Washington vet is retiring in January. That means everything’s getting packed, and his office is being emptied out.



The question is, where is everything going?

From the Boston Globe:

Last week, Frank’s husband drove north with most of his personal belongings in a U-Haul van. Frank’s papers and other official documents will be donated to UMass Dartmouth. He will bestow the remainder of his campaign coffers – less than $32,000 as of the end of September — to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

And where is Frank going and what does he want to do with all of his free time?

Frank says he is hiring a part-time secretary and signing up for his first e-mail address. In retirement, he will split time between Maine and Newton. By next fall, he hopes to be at teaching at Harvard.

This is so melancholy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.