The Biggest Shock Of The Election: Barney Frank Could Lose

If this occurred it would be the biggest shock of the midterm elections.



Republicans are starting to get a little hopeful that they can knock off longtime Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank.

Byron York at the Examiner spotlights his 4th District competitor Sean Bielat, who a new poll has within 10 points, a shockingly narrow number for a no-name against this Congressional stalwart.

Adding to the sense that Frank is in trouble, Bill Clinton actually came and campaigned with Barney this past week, something he presumably wouldn’t do in a cakewalk.

If Frank does lose, it will mean the GOP had an amazing election night, ending up with big majorities in both Houses.

