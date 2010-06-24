Barney Frank Tells Hedge Funds To Pay For The Next Stimulus And Fund Homeless Job Creation

Looks like Barney Frank is trying to play tough guy after Republicans teased him and infuriated him over fixing Fannie and Freddie.

Reuters via Zerohedge is reporting that Barney Frank is telling hedge funds that they’re next in line for funding the cost of a bailout, should we have another one.



Zerohedge: Just out from Reuters: Barney Frank has introduced the Frank Bank Levy Proposal, which would tax banks with more than $50 billion in assets, and hedge funds with more than $10 billion, and use the money to fund $4 billion for neighbourhood assistance and foreclosure help for the jobless with good credit. In other words, big banks and hedge funds will be funding Obama’s next stimulus for his core constituency.

Did you hear that? It’s the sound of Jim Chanos, George Soros and David Einhorn collectively moaning.

