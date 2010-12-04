Barney Frank Tells Eliot Spitzer: Right Wing Concern For Deficit Is A Sham!

Says Frank:



“What they are saying is that they can’t do unemployment without paying for it. But far more than the cost of unemployment will be added to the deficit if you give people making hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars a year a tax break. What I’m saying is that this concern for the deficit is a sham. Because if you were really primarily focused on the deficit you wouldn’t give Warren Buffet and Bill Gates the tax reduction from what the law would otherwise call for that they don’t want. “

Vid from last night’s Parker/Spitzer below.





