Barney Frank Quits Congress With A Killer Insult To Newt Gingrich

Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) made his retirement from Congress official this afternoon, saying he was planning on quitting in 2015 anyway — and does not want to introduce himself to over 300,000 new constituents to earn another term next year.



Frank said he will be no less an advocate for the issues he cares about when he leaves office in January 2013 — and took a shot at Newt Gingrich, saying: “Let me be very clear: I will be neither a lobbyist nor a historian.”

“Being a lobbyist and having to try to be nice to people I don’t know or like would be weird,” he added.

Gingrich said he was hired by Freddie Mac to give his advice to the government-backed lender as a historian — though it was later revealed that he was providing the company advice on how best to appeal to conservatives in Congress.

