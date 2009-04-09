Barney Frank Slams Moody's For Downgrading Munis

Joe Weisenthal

Wow. So the typical knock on the ratings agencies is that they’ve been too lenient with ratings, giving every piece of polished trash a AAA-rating.

But Barney Frank the powerful Congressman is lashing out at Moody’s for putting all muni bonds on negative outlook:

MarketWatch: Saying he was “troubled” by the Moody’s action, which could make it “more expensive to borrow funds for infrastructure improvements,” the influential congressman said he planned a hearing in early May on treatment for municipalities’ general obligation bonds.

What!? A hearing for issuing a downgrade?

And complaining that the downgrade could increase the cost of borrowing. That’s, like, kinda the point Barney! Municipalities are less creditworthy than they used to be — a combination of profligate spending and vanishing revenue — and lenders would be wise to approach them with a caution.

(via ZH)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.