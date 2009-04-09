Barney Frank Slams Moody's For Downgrading Munis

Wow. So the typical knock on the ratings agencies is that they’ve been too lenient with ratings, giving every piece of polished trash a AAA-rating.



But Barney Frank the powerful Congressman is lashing out at Moody’s for putting all muni bonds on negative outlook:

MarketWatch: Saying he was “troubled” by the Moody’s action, which could make it “more expensive to borrow funds for infrastructure improvements,” the influential congressman said he planned a hearing in early May on treatment for municipalities’ general obligation bonds.

What!? A hearing for issuing a downgrade?

And complaining that the downgrade could increase the cost of borrowing. That’s, like, kinda the point Barney! Municipalities are less creditworthy than they used to be — a combination of profligate spending and vanishing revenue — and lenders would be wise to approach them with a caution.

(via ZH)

