PRESENTING: The Greatest Barney Frank Moment Of All Time

In light U.S. Rep. Barney Frank’s impending retirement, we wanted to highlight the greatest moment in his 30-year Congressional career.



Reacting to a Republican statement blaming Nancy Pelosi for “hurting their feelings” over financial reform, Frank brutally mocks the GOP:

“Frankly, that’s an accusation against my Republican colleagues that I would never have thought of making,” Frank says. “Give me those twelve people’s names, and I will go talk uncharacteristically nicely to them, and tell them what wonderful people they are, and maybe they’ll think about the country.”

Watch the video below. Frank’s moment is around the 1:20-minute mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

