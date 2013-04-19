Barney Frank Says Justice O'Connor Made A Huge Mistake By Retiring So Late

Ex-Congressman Barney Frank is calling out retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor for attacking rulings the high court made after she retired.



O’Connor, a moderate, retired in 2005 and was replaced by Samuel Alito — who in turn ushered in a wave of conservative rulings.

In a recent New York Times review, Adam Liptak quotes a comment O’Connor made after the Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that corporations can make unlimited contributions to political groups.

“Gosh,” the retired justice said a few days after the ruling, “I step away for a couple of years and there’s no telling what’s going to happen.”

Frank, who’s known for being outspoken, wrote a letter to The New York Times on Thursday accusing it of being too easy on O’Connor in the recent review of her book “Out of Order.”

“Had O’Connor retired during the Clinton presidency, her successor would almost certainly have supported her decisions on campaign funding, abortion and affirmative action,” Frank wrote to The Times. “What she is expressing is an example of ‘resignation remorse,’and she should not be surprised by what she enabled.”

