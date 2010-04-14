Barney Frank Lets Angry Mob Loose On Jamie Dimon's Man

Yesterday at a congressional hearing, Reuters tells us, Barney Frank asked David Lowman, Jamie Dimon‘s Global Mortgage CEO at JPMorgan, who can mortgage borrowers turn to if they feel the bank isn’t helping them hang onto their homes?



“They can come to me,” he told everyone at the hearing.

Well, they did.

After the meeting, a mob of 50 borrowers from the audience swarmed him, assaulting him with a document that alleged his bank reneged on a pledge to help struggling homeowners.

“He ran. He ran like a dog with its tail between his legs,” said Bruce Marks of the neighbourhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), who was there.

Woah boy, that is embarassing for Lowman.

JPM had no comment.

So in place of their defence of JPM’s honour, we offer their monster Q1 earnings –>

Here’s the video of Lowman telling homeowners, “Come to me.”

