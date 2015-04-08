Barney Frank thinks 'House of Cards' is a terrible show and bad for society

Author of “Frank: A Life in Politics from the Great Society to Same-Sex Marriage” and 16-term congressman Barney Frank told us why he prefers “The West Wing” to “House of Cards,” and why “House of Cards” is doing a disservice to the American people.

