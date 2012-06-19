Barney Frank Freaks Out On Mark Haines

Confession: We kind of like Barney Frank, even though some of his ideas about the economy are totally whack (like insuring all muni bonds).



But still, the guy does get really pissy, and as Eddy Elfenbein notes this morning, he has a tendency to do the whole “Let me finish! Are you going to let me finish?!” routine any time someone backs him into a corner. We noticed it yesterday, and today he went off on Mark Haines, ending the interview early.

The good bit starts at 4:50. And for what it’s worth, we think Haines is awesome.



