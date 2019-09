From POLITICO’s take on the debt ceiling crisis comes this lovely bit:



“I felt for some time that a default was likely,” Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.), the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, told POLITICO. “Now, it’s more likely than not.”

Read the rest if you want to be depressed.

