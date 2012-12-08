Barney Frank Got Himself An Agent — And You've Definitely Heard Of Him

Photo: HBO

Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank is saying goodbye to Washington next year, which means he’ll be saying hello to speaking engagements, writing books, ‘advisory roles’ … the usual things politicians do when they leave the Capitol.And since Frank spent such a long time as a public servant (32 years), it makes sense that he may need help navigating this brave new private sector world.



Enter the agent. The Boston Globe reports that Frank has contracted firm William Morris endeavour, the firm run by Ari Emmanuel, to represent him.

You know Ari Emmanuel … brother of Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel … inspiration for the notoriously sharp Hollywood agent Ari Gold on HBO’s Entourage.

From the Boston Globe:

“They can start lining up speeches for me but they can’t tell me who they are . . . so I can’t be influenced in these last days,” Frank said.

Anyway, if you want to find Frank, now you know where to look.

