Rep. Barney Frank Calls Justice Scalia A 'Homophobe'

Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., sees dark days ahead for our country if Mitt Romney is elected to the Oval Office.



As part of its “Mitt Gets Worse” campaign, American Bridge and the Courage Campaign interviewed Frank about what they dubbed Romney’s “anti-LGBT agenda.”

And of course the conversation turned to the Supreme Court. If Romney is elected “he would certainly appoint justices of the Scalia sort,” according to Frank who calls Scalia “just homophobic.”

Watch the full ad below, courtesy of the Mitt Gets Worse YouTube account. The attack on Scalia starts at the 3:30 minute mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: 83-Year-Old Lesbian Hopes She Can Survive Her Fight Against The defence Of Marriage Act >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.