WATCH: Barney Frank's Most Quotable Moments

With the announcement that Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank is retiring after this term, America is about to lose one of the last reliably entertaining elected representatives left in Congress.



A Democratic stalwart, Frank has spent the last 30 years carving out a reputation as a pugnacious liberal firebrand and perpetual thorn in the side of House Republicans. As the first openly gay member of Congress and the architect of sweeping financial regulations overhaul, he leaves Congress as one of the most noteworthy politicians of the generation.

But Frank will be best remembered for his willingness to excoriate his opponents with a quick wit and sharp tongue. Even his most vocal critics agree that Congress will be a little less fun without him.

In honour of this legacy, we’ve put together a list of the most memorable moments from Frank’s career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.