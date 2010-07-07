Barney Frank And Ron Paul Join Hands To Call For Military Budget Cuts

In a piece at the Huffington Post, Barney Frank and Ron Paul jointly call for spending cuts to reduce the deficit.



While they may not see eye to eye on much ideologically (although Frank has a libertarian streak that he’s not often given credit for), there is one area where they’d both like to see cuts: the military.

It’s here that Frank’s liberalism, and Ron Paul’s non-interventionism align. And beyond that, the military eats up A LOT of our budget, so if you’re looking for a juicy place to cut, this is it.

Here’s the nut of it:

In order to create a systematic approach to reducing military spending, we have convened a Sustainable defence Task Force consisting of experts on military expenditures that span the ideological spectrum. The task force has produced a detailed report with specific recommendations for cutting Pentagon spending by approximately $1 trillion over a 10 year period. It calls for eliminating certain Cold War weapons and scaling back our commitments overseas. Even with these changes, the United States would still be immeasurably stronger than any nation with which we might be engaged, and the plan will in fact enhance our security rather than diminish it.

To keen observers of the political winds, this is not all that surprising.

The cover story of the latest American Conservative magazine asks whether the Tea Party, and its odd assortment of anti-taxers and Ron Paul-niks are about to turn anti-war. Whereas in the past, it’d be hard to convince rock-ribbed Republicans to push for lower spending, a strong budgetary angle, combined with the core conservative belief that more government intervention in anything usually produces worse results could make for a perfect storm.

Whereas most pundits look to entitlement spending for budget-cutting opportunities, this is something you should pay attention to, especially if a fierce anti-spending crowd wins in November, and if America’s disgust with our foreign wars continues to escalate.

