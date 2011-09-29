This Is How We Know The Nook colour Is Screwed

Photo: Flickr Ged Carroll

Barnes & Noble stock is getting hit hard today after Amazon announced the Kindle Fire, a Nook colour competitor that’s slicker and $50.00 cheaper.According to All Things D, Barnes & Noble has begun firing off emails to customers offering $25.00 off a brand new Nook colour, along with free shipping.



If you didn’t get the email, you can probably convince a B&N store clerk to hook you up with the discount.

But that’s still $25.00 more than the Kindle Fire, which launches mid-November.

