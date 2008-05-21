Barnes & Noble (BKS) Bid For Borders (BGP) Makes Sense

Makes sense strategically. Question is price.



Reuters:U.S. bookseller Barnes and Noble is looking into a possible bid for competitor Borders Group the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Barnes and Noble has put together a team of executives and advisers to look into the possible acquisition, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Borders said in March that it might sell itself as it has struggled with liquidity and economic issues that have cut into customers’ discretionary spending.

The Journal said that 30 people, including strategic buyers and private equity firms, have either signed confidentiality agreements or are in talks to sign agreements so they can look at a bid for Borders.

