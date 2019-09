Barnes & Noble Inc.’s (BKS) stock price is up 57 cents at $22.90, according to the AP.



Earlier this morning, the book retailer promoted William Lynch, president of its Web site, to CEO. He helped spearhead the launch of their e-reader product, the Nook.

