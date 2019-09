Remember the Nook? Last fall, when e-reader race was largely defined by Amazon, Barnes & Noble’s device seemed like it might make a bit of noise: It had an interesting-looking two-screen approach, and — crucially — the bookseller could sell the gadget at its own stores…



Continue reading at MediaMemo »

Image: Gizmodo



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.