B&N's New Nook HD Ad Punches Amazon's Kindle On Its Weak Spot

The new ad for Barnes & Noble’s new Nook HD 7-inch tablet plays up something that Amazon’s Kindle does not have: Profile buttons that allow different users to customise the Nook for their own use, so that users can share the thing without wading through other people’s irrelevant reading lists.



The ad, from Mullen in Boston, suggests that profile-switching will make the Nook so addictive that parents will steal it from their kids. (It had better be: It’s priced at $199.)



Related:

REJOICE: Kindle’s Bikini Girl Is Back — And Now She’s Married

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.