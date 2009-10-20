Barnes And Noble's E-Reader Is Called "Nook"

Barnes & Noble’s e-book reader will be called the “Nook” and it will cost $259 reports the Wall Street Journal.



The Journal saw an ad for the Nook taken out by B&N for the Sunday Book Review. According to the ad, you’ll be able to lend books to friends with the Nook, and it will have a colour touch screen for controls.

It has an E-Ink display which is different for reading.

Barnes And Noble is holding an event in New York this afternoon, where presumably, the Nook will be shown off. We’ll be there covering it.

If you can’t wait, here’s a gallery of the leaked images of the Nook →

