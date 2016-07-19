Barnes and Noble will be serving wine and beer soon

Flickr/shidairyproduct Books and wine are the perfect pairing.

What’s better than curling up with a good book?

Curling up with a good book and a glass of wine.

Soon, you’ll be able to do just that at select Barnes and Noble stores. The bookstore chain announced to its investors that it will market test four redesigned locations later this year, which will feature larger cafés that will serve alcohol, along with a wider selection of food.

The first one will open in Eastchester, New York, this October. Other concept stores will open in Edina, Minnesota; Folsom, California; and Loudon, Virginia.

By introducing alcohol while simultaneously expanding their food selection, Barnes and Noble hopes to ring up their sales.

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.