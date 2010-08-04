Barnes & Noble Puts Itself Up For Sale

Barnes & Noble has announced that it is considering “strategic alternatives,” which include the sale of the company.



The bookseller says it wants to increase shareholder value. That likely means selling off some of their legacy locations, real estate where they aren’t selling enough books, and focusing on growth portions of the business, like the Nook and its online store.

In the release, Barnes & Noble says Leonard Riggio, the company’s founder and largest shareholder, will look at trying to acquire the company as part of an investor group.

Shares of the stock have surged in after-hours trading as a result, and are now up around 27%.

