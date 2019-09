Barnes and Noble shares are down nearly 14% after Liberty Media Corp., which bought a 17% “lifeline” stake in the firm, announced it was selling 90% those shares to institutional buyers, the AP reported.

It’s also giving up two board seats.

The bookseller said sales of its Nook reader fell 50% in fiscal Q3.

Shares were trading at $US19.05.

