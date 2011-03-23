Barnes & Noble's Imploding Business Scares Off All Buyers

Barnes & Noble, which put itself up for sale several months ago, probably won’t find a buyer, Bloomberg reports.



Strategic and private equity buyers have looked at the company and said no. (The negotiations aren’t over so this might change.)

The reason? Its bricks and mortar business is imploding, and in digital sales it has to find a way to beat Amazon and Apple, which is an uphill battle to say the least.

