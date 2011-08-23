Whoops! Barnes & Noble Oversold The TouchPad Yesterday

Apparently, some customers the TouchPad at the rock-bottom price of $100 from Barnes & Noble won’t be getting their tablet after all.



We found the image below on Reddit. It’s a message from Barnes & Noble notifying a customer that it can’t fulfil the TouchPad order due to high demand.

Yesterday, we wrote that Barnes & Noble was selling the TouchPad for $100. It was sold out within the hour.

Anyone else get a message like this from Barnes & Noble or another retailer? Let us know in the comments.

UPDATE: A commenter pointed out this online petition with more than 250 angry customers who ordered a TouchPad from Barnes & Noble, only to receive the same message below.

Photo: imgur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.