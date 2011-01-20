Barnes & Noble Offers Free Brooklyn Decker Pics To Get You To Visit Its Store

Barnes & Noble has come up with a compelling reason for you to visit the bookstore.



Shoppers can pose in pictures with bikini model Brooklyn Decker using an iPhone app developed by GoldRun, according to the NY Times.

The app only works when you stand within 150 feet of the store’s magazine section, where promotion-partner Esquire is sold. Decker will appear in your viewfinder in various poses, which are said to be strictly non-risque.

Think books. BOOKS.

Photo: Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

