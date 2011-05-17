Barnes & Noble Is Announcing The New Nook Reader Next Tuesday

Photo: Barnes & Noble
An invite just landed in our inbox for a Barnes & Noble event in New York next week.We assume this is to announce a new Nook reader, likely an update to the black and white E-Ink version.
It doesn’t seem likely that the Nook colour 2 will pop up now since it just got a huge Android update.
News of a new Nook reader first leaked a few days ago when Barnes & Noble disclosed it in a filing with the SEC.
We’ll be at the event live Tuesday morning, so stay tuned.
