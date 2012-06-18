Barnes & Noble Is NOT A Part Of Today's Big Microsoft Event

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Microsoft will not be announcing a tablet made by Barnes & Noble today, despite a report to the contrary.Dow Jones reports that the speculation that Barnes & Noble is a part of today’s announcement is “not true at all.” (We saw this nugget from our Bloomberg terminal. When a full version of the Dow Jones story is up, we’ll link to it.)



The Barnes & Noble report never made sense to us for two reasons.

One: every major news outlet: NYT, Bloomberg, ATD, etc all said Microsoft was making its own tablet. Not one mentioned Barnes & Noble.

Two: Microsoft and Barnes & Noble announced their partnership on April 30. It’s unlikely they’ve already sketched out a new tablet together already.

We’ll be covering the big announcement as soon as it hits, so stay tuned to SAI all day long.

UPDATE: A Barnes & Noble spokesperson has confirmed it will have nothing to do with today’s event.

