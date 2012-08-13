Barnes And Noble Drops Prices Across Its Nook Tablet Line

Kevin Smith
nook price drop

This weekend, Barnes and Noble has quietly reduced prices of its Nook Tablet and Nook colour.

The Nook colour now retails for $149 down from $169 and the Nook Tablet now starts at $179 for the 8GB version down from $199. The 16GB Nook Tablet is now $199 down from $249. 

We imagine this price reduction is in response to the break away success of the Nexus 7 and Amazon’s Kindle Fire 2, which is apparently right around the corner.

 

