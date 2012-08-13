Barnes And Noble Drops Prices Across Its Nook Tablet Line

This weekend, Barnes and Noble has quietly reduced prices of its Nook Tablet and Nook colour.



The Nook colour now retails for $149 down from $169 and the Nook Tablet now starts at $179 for the 8GB version down from $199. The 16GB Nook Tablet is now $199 down from $249.

We imagine this price reduction is in response to the break away success of the Nexus 7 and Amazon’s Kindle Fire 2, which is apparently right around the corner.

Don’t Miss: 9 Apps You Should Be Using To Read Stuff On The Web>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.