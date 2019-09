The CEO Of Barnes & Noble Doesn't Even Read Physical Books Anymore

Bloomberg’s Nicole Lapin interviewed Barnes & Noble CEO William Lynch to talk about what e-books he has on his Nook.



She also asked him what “book books” he’s reading.

“I don’t really read physical books that much anymore,” responded Lynch as he stood in a Barnes & Noble retail store with books all around him. “I like to read digitally.”

The e-book apocalypse and how to adapt to it¬†are the biggest concerns for physical bookstores everywhere. It’s up to Lynch to figure out how to win over customers like himself from archrival Amazon.

Watch the full interview below:

