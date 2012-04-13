There's A New Nook That Lets You Read In The Dark

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Barnes & Noble just announced its newest update to the Nook line, the Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight. It’s a new black and white E Ink reader that includes a built-in light for reading in the dark.The new Nook is nearly identical to the Nook Simple Touch Barnes & Noble launched around this time last year. But in addition to the built-in light, the reader is slightly lighter. It also runs the same software, which is based on Android and gives you full access to Barnes & Noble’s online bookstore.



We got to sit down with a few Barnes & Noble executives today to give the new Nook a try. It definitely works as advertised. By holding down the reader’s home button for about two seconds, we could read the screen in almost complete darkness.

However, we did notice that the lighting wasn’t totally even. The top and bottom of the screen appeared brighter than the two sides. Still, it’s a much better solution than buying one of those clip-on light accessories for your Nook.

Other than that, the new Nook experience is the same as it’s always been. It has a 6-inch touchscreen that lets you swipe between pages or tap through the online store. Page turns are quick, and Barnes & Noble claims the battery will last you about two months on a single charge with the GlowLight off. (It’ll last about a month using the GlowLight.)

The Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight will cost $139 and is available for pre-order starting today. That makes the new Nook $40 more than the ad-supported Amazon’s Kindle Touch. But if you like to read in bed, that extra cash is probably worth it.

The new Nook will be available in stores in early May. Barnes & Noble will continue to sell the original Nook Simple Touch for $99.

