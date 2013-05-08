Barnard College Officials Are Investigating An Alleged Cheating Scandal

Barnard College officials are reportedly investigating an alleged cheating scandal in the school’s English department, Columbia campus blog Bwog reports.



According to Bwog, students in the class “allegedly passed answers back and forth and confirmed responses on their phones during regular reading quizzes, which consisted of basic poem identifications.”

The senior lecturer teaching the class reportedly let students “self-grade” their quizzes, and became suspicious when the majority of students in the 123-person class received grades of 90 or better.

Making this alleged scandal even worse, the class — Major English Texts II — is “notoriously easy,” according to Bwog.

No Barnard students have been expelled or faced disciplinary action, but the class instructor did call for “witnesses and confessions during class,” Bwog reported. The registrar and dean are reportedly investigating.

It’s not the first time in recent memory that accusations of cheating have plagued a top school. Last year, 125 Harvard students were investigated for cheating in an undergrad government class; many wound up temporarily withdrawing from school.

We reached out to Barnard for a comment and will update this post when we hear back.

