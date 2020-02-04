Barnaby Joyce has failed in his attempt to depose Michael McCormack as Nationals leader and deputy prime minister

Barnaby Joyce (Getty Images)

Barnaby Joyce has failed to regain the support required from his Nationals colleagues to usurp party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Joyce confirmed on Monday night he would contest the leadership on the first day Parliament resumed for 2020, despite not yet having the numbers.

It comes after Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie was forced to step down from her post and from the frontbech after the sports rorts scandal. She has now been replaced by David Littleproud.

Joyce’s co-conspirator Matt Canavan has resigned from cabinet amid a conflict of interest investigation for not declaring his membership of the North Queensland Cowboys club which was loaned $20 million by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Barnaby couldn’t quite get there.

On Monday night, former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce announced he would challenge incumbent Michael McCormack despite conceding he didn’t actually have the numbers to be successful in his bid, falling short of the support of 11 of the 21 federal Nationals MPs. On Tuesday morning, those MPs emerged from the party room after 45 minutes to confirm that Joyce had indeed failed to wrest control of the party back from the incumbent.

“I have never shied from the responsibility of making sure that every waking minute of every day I work hard for regional Australians,” McCormack told media outside the party room.

David Littleproud, who was voted in as deputy leader at the same meeting, replaces Bridget McKenzie who had been forced to resign from her post amid the sports rorts scandal, spurring the spill.

“The shenanigans are over,” Littleproud said.

Serving as Nationals Leader until 2018, Joyce had himself been forced to step down after an extra-marital affair with a former staffer.

He maintained this week that besides personal gain, he wanted to more strongly push National policies onto the Coalition government’s agenda. His long-time ally and co-conspirator Matt Canavan meanwhile had indicated he wanted his party to take a strong stand against environmentalism. McCormack confirmed on Tuesday that Canavan has now resigned from cabinet and his the of Resources Minister.

Tuesday’s spill has left a bitter taste in the mouth of some, who lamented the fact that Australian party politics had once again run roughshod over the citizenry -– Federal Parliament is scheduled to pay tribute to bushfire victims on its first day back. Instead, the Nationals have spent the morning doing a poor, and ultimately unsuccessful, impression of Roman backstabbing.

Et tu, Barnaby?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.